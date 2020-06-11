Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine share studio version of ‘No Time For Love Like Now’

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and The National‘s Aaron Dessner have shared the studio version of their collaborative single ‘No Time For Love Like Now’. Check out the video below.

Having originally shared a demo of the song with Stipe performing it from his home in lockdown back in March before performing the track on a number of talk shows, the duo have now shared the studio version and the video under Dessner’s Big Red Machine monicker.

“I’m super excited to work with Aaron Dessner,” Stipe said of the collaboration. “And I’m thrilled with how the song and lyrics landed. The title says it all.”

Advertisement

Dessner added: “Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and The National) and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together.”

The song was produced by Aaron Dessner, with orchestration by his brother and The National bandmate Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Michael Stipe.

Big Red Machine started as a collaboration between Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon in 2008, and has grown into a multi-artist collective.

Stipe has been pretty busy of late, releasing new songs ‘Your Capricious Soul’ last October and ‘Drive to the Ocean’ earlier this year. More new material is expected from Aaron Dessner, who recently produced Eve Owen’s recent debut album. The guitarist also made headlines when he was forced to respond after being mistakingly identified as someone seen encouraging rioting during protests taking place in the US.

Advertisement

With The National’s frontman Matt Berninger gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ in October, the band also recently rescheduled their UK and European tour dates for 2021.