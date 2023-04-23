Michael Stipe, CHVRCHES, and Coldplay contribute to Earth Day Benefit Compilation

A host of musicians have contributed tracks to a new 60-track compilation in honour of Earth Day.

The ‘EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album’ features tracks from CHVRCHES, Coldplay, Michael Stipe, Bring Me The Horizon and Do Nothing.

The record was released to celebrate yesterday’s Earth Day (April 22) and is available to download via Bandcamp for £25, though tracks are also available to purchase individually. A vinyl version is also available to pre-order.

All proceeds from the sale will go to EarthPercent Grant, which gives funding support to organisations working on the frontlines of climate action.

Founded in 2021 by Brian Eno, EarthPercent aims “to offer simple and innovative ways for businesses and artists to donate to the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency”.

Included in the compilation are an acoustic version of Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Strangers’, a live version of CHVRCHES’ collab with The Cure’s Robert Smith recorded at Brixton Academy and a live take of Coldplay and H.E.R. performing ‘Let Somebody Go’.

The album also features tracks from Holly Humberstone, Gently Tender, Lime Garden, Mystery Jets and Nile Rodgers.

Purchase the EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album here and check out the full tracklist below.

Alanas Chosnau & Mark Reeder – ‘A Loving Touch (Mark Reeder’s I Want A Mix)’

Ana Quiroga – ‘Atalaya’

André Salvador and the Von Kings – ‘Hand In Hand’

Andree Martis – ‘One Day In Paradise’

Andy LeMaster – ‘The Garden House’

Andy Quin – ‘Toccata No.1 in C’

Anna Calvi – ‘Julie’

Anrimeal – ‘back in (feat. Digital World)’

AVAWAVES – ‘Colliding Stars (feat. Prof. Mark McCaughrean)’

Bad Sounds – ‘Bad Man’

/beyond/ – ‘YEZTLI’

Brian Eno – ‘Little Roof’

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘sTraNgeRs (acoustic)’

Broadside Hacks – ‘Gently Johnny’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown (Live from Brixton Academy)’

Ciaran Austin – ‘Birdsong (Demo)’

Coldcut feat. Blanca Regina – ‘Quiero Verde (Earth Day Remix)’

Coldplay X H.E.R. – ‘Let Somebody Go (Live at River Plate)’

Damien Dempsey – ‘Soft Rain’

DARGZ – ‘Pink Flamingo’

Dodie – ‘Before The Line (ft Capital Orchestra)’

Dry Cleaning – ‘Gary Ashby (Live)’

Dylan Henner – ‘It Was 41ºC in Bordeaux Last Summer’

fer – ‘Back to Earth ft Peter Chilvers’

Fink – ‘Green And The Blue (Space Jam ft. Ruben Hein)’

Franc Moody – ‘Move Me (Instrumental)’

Future Utopia – ‘Love Ascension’

Gabrielle Aplin – ‘Make It Better’

Gently Tender – ‘Ancient History’

GRANDAD – ‘Meta Quest Memory Test’

Helen Ganya – ‘Little Match Girl’

Hilang Child – ‘Seen The Boreal (Ambient Revision)’

Hinako Omori – ‘will you listen in (earth loop reimagined)’

Holly Humberstone – ‘Rock City’

ISHA – ‘Jazzing Up The Planet’

ISYLA – ‘Only the Humans’

Jemima Coulter – ‘Run Out’

Joe Hertz – ‘Voices’

John Webb – ‘Concerto for Tuba and Strings – Slow Movement’

Julia Holter – ‘And Now Even A Flower’

Lanterns On The Lake – ‘The Saboteur (Multiverse Version)’

Lime Garden – ‘Sick and Tired (Annie Remix)’

Lola Kirke – ‘Home’

Lutalo – ‘My Life (Demo)’

Manzanera Mackay – ‘Music for French horn and Drain’

Machinedrum feat. Jesse Boykins III – ‘Wait 4 U (DJ Phil Remix)’

Matthew and the Atlas – ‘December (Demo)’

Mev2 feat. mittageisen – ‘automaten (2y edit)’

Michael Stipe – ‘Give Me A Hand (feat Gaelynn Lea)’

Müller & Makaroff – ‘La 6ta extinción’

Mystery Jets – ‘You, Me and the Sea’

Nick Carlisle – ‘2039 (EarthPercent Mix)’

Nothing But Thieves – ‘Amsterdam (Live in London)’

Olivia Reid – ‘Organic Bloom’

Oscar Browne – ‘Cold Wind’

Richard Coleman – ‘Estoy Azulado’

Steve Mason – ‘The People Say’

Tam Lin – ‘Den’

Tapir! – ‘Debt to the World’

The Subways – ‘Fight’

Tiny Leaves – ‘With the Hollow at My Feet’

United Freedom Collective feat. Eliza Shaddad – ‘Oceanic’

Victoria Canal – ‘swan song’

Walkin’ Jim Stoltz – ‘Oh, What a Life’

Last year, Stipe released his 2018 debut solo track ‘Future If Future’ on the world’s first commercially available bioplastic 12″ vinyl and said his solo album “should come together next year”.

The 2022 EarthPercent compilation record featured tracks by such artists as Coldplay, Stipe, Eno, Anna Calvi and Jarvis Cocker‘s JARV IS…

“EarthPercent’s Earth Day campaign on Bandcamp brings artists together to offer exclusive tracks to their fans, to be sold on behalf of climate justice and environmental protection organisations. This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like,” Eno said in a statement.

“We want Earth Day to become a day of real action for the planet, offering a way for any artist, from any genre, at any stage of their career, to make a meaningful contribution to addressing the climate emergency.”