R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe, Patti Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea are among the artists set to play a livestream celebrating 50 years of Earth Day this weekend.

Earth Day, an event supporting causes of environmental protection, was held yesterday (April 22), and the livestream will take place this Sunday (April 26) at 4pm EST/9pm BST.

The new stream is being set up by nonprofit organisation Pathway To Paris, which Stipe and Smith have supported heavily in the past – all proceeds from Stipe’s recent solo single ‘Drive To The Ocean’ are going to the organisation.

Also set to play the event are Cat Power, Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture, Tony Hawk and more. See full details below.

In an Instagram post announcing the event, Pathway to Paris wrote: “As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behavior from before. Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change.

“Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with Covid-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis.

“Let’s treat the climate situation with that same urgency and passion. Let’s not go back to the world as it was. Instead, let’s move into the future with a renewed vision of how we want to live. Let’s do this not only for our children and future generations, but for each other, here today.”

The new livestream is the latest in a long line of virtual events to pop up while the world self-isolates due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga hosted fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which featured performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift and has raised over £100 million so far for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

While last night (April 22), artists from New Jersey hosted a Jersey 4 Jersey event, which included performances from Bruce Springsteen and SZA, as well as a Fountains of Wayne reunion in tribute to late frontman Adam Schlesinger, with the band being fronted by Sharon Van Etten.