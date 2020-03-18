Michael Stipe sings R.E.M’s ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It…’ in coronavirus safety video

R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe has delivered a brief rendition of the band’s seminal hit ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ in a new coronavirus safety video.

The group’s former frontman sang the 1987 track’s chorus in a new Twitter video, which saw him urging fans to keep safe as coronavirus continues to spread across the US.

“Here we are. It’s the coronavirus, there are four rules to remember. Most important, number one, stay at home!”, Stipe explained after singing the hit song.

“Don’t go out unless you have to, if it’s not important, if it’s not an emergency, if you don’t have to get groceries then stay at home tonight. St Patrick’s Day, we can celebrate in four months.”

A message from Michael Stipe. pic.twitter.com/bAmxmTEM1s — Ethan Kaplan (@ethank) March 18, 2020

He added: “Number two, wash your hands. Everytime you enter your house, over and over again. Three, act like you’re already sick and you don’t want to be within six feet of anyone else because you could pass on the virus. You could pass it on to two other people, and they pass it onto two other people. You don’t wanna be that guy. I don’t wanna be that guy!”

Offer further advice, Stipe explained: “Number four, be careful where you get your information from. I’m a former pop star, but don’t trust social media. Go to the CDC website and trusted news services for information. Happy St Patrick’s Day, I love you!”

His advice comes as COVID-19 continues to hugely affect the entertainment industry. As of today (March 17), New York City has close all movie theatres, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres in a bid to tackle coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blasio described the disease as an “unprecedented threat”.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are among the latest high-profile names who have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the outbreak.