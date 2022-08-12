Michelle Branch and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney split after three years of marriage

Michelle Branch and the Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney have separated, three years after the singer-songwriter and blues-rock drummer were married.

Branch confirmed the split in a statement shared with People. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Multiple outlets have reported that the announcement comes after Branch tweeted – and then deleted – a message accusing Carney of infidelity. That tweet was reportedly made on Wednesday evening (August 10), however Carney has not yet publicly commented on that or the separation.

Branch and Carney met one another at a Grammys party in 2015, and began dating while working together on Branch’s 2017 album ‘Hopeless Romantic’, which Carney co-wrote and co-produced. They were married in April of 2019, and have two children – a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in February of this year.

The Black Keys released their 11th studio album, ‘Dropout Boogie’, back in May, after previewing it with the singles ‘Wild Child’ and ‘It Ain’t Over’. The band are currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of the record.

Meanwhile, Branch is currently readying her fourth album, ‘The Trouble With Fever’, having released lead single ‘I’m A Man’ last month. The album is set to arrive in September.