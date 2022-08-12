Michelle Branch arrested for domestic assault following Patrick Carney split

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault on Thursday night (August 11).

The arrest follows Branch’s split from Patrick Carney after three years of marriage. On Wednesday (August 10), the singer tweeted and then deleted a comment on the Black Keys‘ drummer’s alleged infidelity, writing, “Just found out my husband cheated on me … while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter.”

According to Rolling Stone, police were called to the couple’s Nashville, Tennesse home yesterday in response to a domestic disturbance. Branch told officers at the scene that she’d slapped Carney in the face “one to two times”. The singer’s bail was set at $1,000 and she was released on the same day of the arrest.

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, Branch spoke to People in a statement about her recent split from Carney. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch added. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Carney has not yet publicly commented on that or the separation.

Branch and Carney met one another at a Grammys party in 2015, and began dating while working together on Branch’s 2017 album ‘Hopeless Romantic’, which Carney co-wrote and co-produced. They were married in April of 2019, and have two children – a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in February of this year.

The Black Keys released their 11th studio album, ‘Dropout Boogie’, back in May, after previewing it with the singles ‘Wild Child’ and ‘It Ain’t Over’. The band are currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of the record.

Meanwhile, Branch is currently readying her fourth album, ‘The Trouble With Fever’, having released lead single ‘I’m A Man’ last month. The album is set to arrive in September.