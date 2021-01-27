Listen to MICHELLE’s first new song of the year, ‘FYO’

MICHELLE have released FYO’, their first new music of 2021 – listen below.

The New York indie collective, who are signed to Transgressive, self-released their debut album ‘HEATWAVE’ last year before landing in The NME 100 – our round-up of the essential artists to look out for in 2021.

Premiering on Matt Wilkinson’s Apple Music 1 show today (January 27), new single ‘FYO’ deals with MICHELLE’s experiences of growing up with mixed-race identities.

“‘FYO’ is about belonging to different worlds but feeling rejected by both,” explained the band’s Jamee Lockard. “Growing up as a mixed-race minority in the US, my self concept was warped by other people telling me what I am and am not, pushing and pulling me between identities.”

She continued: “Although my feelings of cultural dissonance still ebb and flow, now I have the vocabulary, support system, and perspective to unpack that inner conflict on my own terms.

“We should never give others the authority to define who we are.”

‘FYO’ is accompanied by an official video directed by MICHELLE’s Layla Ku and Emma Lee. You can watch it above.

MICHELLE’s previous single, ‘Unbound’, came out last October.

Hailing the group in The NME 100, Rhian Daly wrote: “Their songs, which bend and twist out of the boxes you might try to pin them in, boast skyscraper synth dazzle, languid rhythms to lounge in the shade to, and lush harmonies. In other words, musical serotonin you’ll want to bathe in for hours.”