Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: “You have changed the game once again”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has shared her thoughts on Beyoncé‘s new album, ‘Cowboy Carter’ – see what she had to say about the album below.

Last night (April 2), Michelle Obama took to social media to share the cover art of Beyoncé’s new country album, ‘Cowboy Carter’. In the post, Obama praised the singer and the album, and also urged fans to register for voting.

Obama wrote to start her post: “@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With ‘Cowboy Carter’, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!”

She continued: “‘Cowboy Carter’ is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Later in her post, Michelle Obama urged her followers to register to vote for this year’s US Presidential Elections. She wrote: “Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!'”

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ scored a glowing five-star review at NME, with Janessa Williams writing: “Those who don’t already love country may find some of ‘Cowboy Carter’s balladeering sections to be a little long, or query whether an artist of Beyoncé’s stature is invoking certain ironies when she rallies her audience to “stand for something”, given her own relative quiet on recent political affairs. But even if interpreted only on the grounds of artistic spectacle, it’s an undeniable thrill to see her swing so big on a project that dares her to be so intimate and vocal-focused, while making way for country’s up-and-comers too.”