Michelle Obama shares her 2020 workout playlist, featuring Kanye, Lizzo and more

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has shared her 2020 workout playlist.

The selection features tracks from Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Childish Gambino as well as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’, plus tracks from the Obamas’ long-term friends Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyonce’s cover of ‘Before I Let Go’, recorded for last year’s live album and film ‘Homecoming’ appears on the list, as well as her 2004 track ‘Lose My Breath’. Jay-Z, meanwhile, makes the cut with his Kanye West and Big Sean collaboration ‘Clique’.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to,” Obama said sharing the playlist on Instagram.

“To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.

The playlist also features a ‘cool down section’, where Obama has picked tracks by Sam Smith, Meek Mill, Frank Ocean and more.

Last month, her husband Barack shared a playlist of his own, picking out his favourite tracks of 2019.

A day after the inclusion of Fleabag in his favourite TV shows raised eyebrows, POTUS 44 followed it up with musical picks including Big Thief, The National and Sharon Van Etten – following an annual tradition he has honoured in recent years.

In June, The Obamas also signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

The exclusive partnership with the streaming giant will see them produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground productions.