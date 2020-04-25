Eminem has launched a new initiative called ‘Love Your DJ’, where budding DJs from Michigan can apply to be featured on the rapper’s radio show.

The new project, set up by Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, gives DJs from the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic a chance to get played on Mathers’ Shade45 radio show on SiriusXM.

The first 500 entries will also receive $313 dollars each (a reference to the Detroit area code), before 15 overall winners will be selected from those 500.

Submissions from DJs based in Michigan are being accepted here until next Wednesday (April 29). The winning submissions will then be played out on Shade45 from May 2 during a ‘Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover’ hosted by Eminem.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation has also recently donated 400 meals of “mom’s spaghetti” to key workers at two Detroit hospitals, in a nod to the iconic line from Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’. More meals are set to be distributed soon.

Eminem also recently marked 12 years of sobriety in a new Instagram post, sharing a photo of the sobriety coin he received to mark the achievement.

At the start of the year, Eminem released a surprise new album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

“The 47-year-old has surprise-released another album,” an NME review wrote. “This one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art.

“If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth.”