Steven Tyler, Christine McVie and more join Mick Fleetwood’s all-star concert to honour Peter Green

There's a host of huge names performing

Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood has announced an all star concert in honour of founder Peter Green.

The show, which will be staged at the London Palladium on February 25 2020, will see the like of ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Christine McVie.

Other artists on the bill include Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman and more.

Legendary producer Glyn Johns will act as executive sound producer on the show and the house band will feature Fleetwood himself along with Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze, and Ricky Peterson.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (November 13) at 10am before tickets go on general sale on Friday (November 15) at 10am.

Fleetwood, who curated the list of artists performing, said: “The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’…”

Green founded the original guise of Fleetwood Mac in 1967 and he performed in the band until 1970. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis recently ruled out Fleetwood Mac as a potential headliner for the iconic festival’s 50th anniversary next year.

It comes after Fleetwood Mac, who have long been linked with the festival, heightened speculation when Mick Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show that they still “had a big field to play”, before reiterating their desire to play Glastonbury in a subsequent interview.