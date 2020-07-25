Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Peter Green, who died today (July 25).

Guitarist Green was one of the group’s co-founders alongside drummer Fleetwood in London in 1967.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood said: “For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental!

“Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

He added that he was grateful to the musician for inviting him to be a part of his journey. “Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on,” he said. “I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trailblazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy. God speed to you, my dearest friend.”

Green’s death was confirmed earlier today in statement from his family. “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” it read. “A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Green and Fleetwood met while the guitarist was a member of Peter B’s Looners in 1965 and both played in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers before forming Fleetwood Mac. Both members were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998, while Green was named one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all-time in 2015 by Rolling Stone.

Other musicians including Sleaford Mods, The Coral, Johnny Marr, and Peter Frampton have paid tribute to Green online since news of his death broke.