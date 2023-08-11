Mick Fleetwood’s Hawaii restaurant burns down in Maui fires

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood is among those impacted by the wildfires currently taking place in Maui.

This comes as the musician announced that his Hawaii restaurant is one of the numerous buildings that have burnt down.

The iconic rock drummer announced the impact of the wildfires in a new post on his social media channels, and confirmed that the blazes have claimed his restaurant, bar and nightclub, Fleetwood’s on Front Street.

“This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of the restaurant before it was affected by the wildfires.

“Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” he continued. “On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI.”

Elsewhere in the post, he also insisted that he is “committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days months and years to come”, and declared that the “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades”.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder launched the restaurant in the summer of 2011, and its logo featured a sketch of him on the cover of the band’s iconic 1977 album ‘Rumours’.

In the comment section of his update, fellow musician St. Paul Peterson also expressed his sadness at the consequences of the fires. “We are so devastated for you and your beautiful restaurant and staff,” he wrote. “We loved playing and eating there and will be back to support you and the island of Maui asap! Our hearts go out to you.”

American singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop also agreed, adding: “I’m so sorry to hear this Mick, I hope everyone is safe,” while Olivia Harrison – author, film producer and the widow of The Beatles guitarist George Harrison – wrote: “Been thinking of you all day and glad to hear you are safe. It’s devastating. A huge chunk of my heart belongs to Maui. I’m gutted too. Sorry for the loss of your very cool space but alas we know this is bigger than all of us.”

At the time of writing, at least 55 people have died in the expansive wildfires, and the blazes have destroyed Maui’s historic Lahaina Town. Currently, the fires are still not contained, and it remains unclear exactly how many people are missing in the area.

In light of the circumstances, another famous face from the entertainment industry has taken to Instagram to raise awareness for the ongoing issue. This comes as Game Of Thrones, Fast X and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shared footage of the impact of the fires.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the actor – who is a native of Hawaii – wrote, also sharing a link to a donation page.