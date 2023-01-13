Mick Fleetwood shares eulogy from Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s memorial service

Mick Fleetwood has shared the eulogy he presented at the memorial service for Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie earlier this week.

The memorial took place on Monday (January 9) at Little Beach House in Malibu, California, reuniting Fleetwood with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who gathered to honour McVie’s life and legacy.

“When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not love Chris,” Fleetwood said in his eulogy, which he has since posted to Instagram. “And now, since the loss of Christine, we are all still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away.”

Advertisement

Fleetwood added: “The other day when John [McVie] and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of Christine, I blundered into a powerful word. I said, ‘John, it’s the enormity of it all!’ The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.”

“I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world and in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine – she was a North country girl from beginning to end, never caring about the fluff.

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world. She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere,‘ and she is.

“It’s with a sense of gratitude and thanks to the Fleetwood Mac family that we are part of… and losing of such a magical component: has sparked a celebration of what Christine means to us. We all miss her as a family member, as a friend, an artist, a performer and God knows a writer of excellence. And those years sharing life together will always be remembered.” Read Fleetwood’s eulogy in full below:

McVie died on November 30, 2022 at the age of 79 following a brief period of illness. Following her death, McVie’s Fleetwood Mac bandmates paid tribute to the singer-songwriter, remembering her as “the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life”.

Advertisement

Tributes poured in for the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer following her death, with the likes of Harry Styles, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, LCD Soundsystem and more performing songs McVie wrote at their own shows.

Joining Fleetwood Mac in 1970, McVie made her recorded debut with the band on their fifth album, 1971’s ‘Future Games’. She appeared on 12 of the band’s albums during her time – including their self-titled 1975 album, 1977’s ‘Rumours’, 1979’s ‘Tusk’ and 1982’s ‘Mirage’. McVie wrote and sang on many of the band’s hits, including ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Little Lies’ and more.

McVie’s final album with Fleetwood Mac was 1995’s ‘Time’. She left the band the following year, but was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member. She rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014, taking part in the band’s On with the Show and An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tours.