Mick Fleetwood, Steven Tyler and David Gilmour honour Peter Green at London tribute conert

Mick Fleetwood has honoured Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green with a tribute concert at the London Palladium, which boasted an impressive roll-call of supporting guests.

The gig, which was in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, also saw appearances from the likes of Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, David Gilmour, Neil Finn, Christine McVie, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher and Billy Gibbons.

Footage recorded by fans showed Finn performing Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Man of the World’, Gibbons and Tyler joining forces on ‘Oh Well’, and Gilmour performing ‘Oh Well (Part 2). The evening was closed with an all-star performance of ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

Advertisement

As Rolling Stone reports, the evening also saw Fleetwood telling a story about how he heard The Beatles being interviewed on the radio after the release of ‘Abbey Road’.

“This is where we do our ‘Albatross’ thing, like Fleetwood Mac,” one of the Fab Four reportedly said, according to Fleetwood.

“And that woke the hell out of me [and the rest of the band] … So, our minds were truly blown … To know that this floating, lovely song had inspired just a little bit of something so precious as the band who was talking on the radio,” he said.

Advertisement

“And this next beautiful song, ‘Albatross,’ written by Peter, I would like to dedicate not only to Peter Green but to George Harrison, it happens to be his birthday today.”

Yesterday, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett explained how he was “blown away” after being asked to take part in the concert.

Green founded the original guise of Fleetwood Mac in 1967 and he performed in the band until 1970. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.