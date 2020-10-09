Watch Mick Fleetwood surprise TikTok ‘Dreams’ star Nathan Apodaca during BBC interview

Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood surprised TikTok star Nathan Apodaca during a BBC interview yesterday (October 8) as Fleetwood showed his gratitude for the clip helping the band’s song ‘Dreams’ earn its biggest ever week on streaming services.

Apodaca (AKA @420doggface208) has shot to fame around the world since posting his viral clip on TikTok on September 25, which saw him longboarding to work while sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to ‘Dreams’.

The success of the clip — which has been viewed over 50 million times across all social media platforms — has helped ‘Dreams’ enjoy its biggest-ever week on streaming services.

Apodaca was surprised by BBC World News America yesterday when they invited Fleetwood to join their interview with the TikTok star on Zoom.

“One, we owe you,” Fleetwood told Apodaca. “It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun.”

Fleetwood then brought up his own recreation of Apodaca’s clip, which he uploaded to social media in tribute to the Idahoan.

“I was just led right into it. People around me were going like, ‘Dad, you’ve got to do this, it’s so cool.’ So we did it, and now here we are, talking.”

Addressing Apodaca, Fleetwood added: “I just wanna say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story, and it’s so needed. In days that are really challenging… it makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today.

“I hope Stevie’s watching,” he added of his bandmate Stevie Nicks. “She’s going to be overjoyed.”

Earlier this week, Apodaca recreated his TikTok clip while driving a brand new pick-up truck that was gifted to him by Ocean Spray.