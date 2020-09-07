Mick Jagger has addressed whether The Rolling Stones will be able to record a new project following lockdown restrictions.

The coronavirus pandemic may have put plans for the band’s No Filter tour on hold but that hasn’t stopped fans from expecting new music.

Currently isolated in an English countryside, Jagger told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that if they do get together to record that it would have to be “in safe circumstances.”

He said: “I don’t know when we’re gonna get together at the moment. We don’t know when we’re going to get together and record. It’s got to be in safe circumstances and all that stuff.”

“I’m sure we’ll get together soon, but I’ve got to finish off the stuff we’ve already done,” the frontman added. “So that gives me an opportunity now to get that out of the way. It sounds good. It’s pretty varied. A bit of all kinds of different kinds of music in there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger revealed that he and Jimmy Page can’t agree on where Rolling Stones’ new track ‘Scarlet’ was recorded.

The previously unreleased track, which features on the band’s new expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, arrived last month. It was recorded with Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page.

In addition to the original version, which has been released with a video that stars Normal People star Paul Mescal, two remixes have been shared by The Killers and The War On Drugs.

“I spoke to [Jimmy Page] the other day,” Jagger told the publication. “I said, ‘I’m sure we did that at Olympic.’ He said, ‘No, no I remember it really well. We did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s weird, why isn’t Ronnie on it, then?’ Ronnie’s not a shy guitarist or bass player or anything. He said, ‘No, we definitely did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ He remembered it really well. So that’s me, Keith, and Jimmy….”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones also recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events, threatening a lawsuit against him.