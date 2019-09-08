Mick Jagger condemns Donald Trump and Boris Johnson for “lying” and “polarising” public

The Stones frontman spoke of climate change and the "difficult situation" we're in politically

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger has condemned Donald Trump over his stance on climate change, while accusing the President and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.

The iconic frontman attended the Venice Film Festival yesterday (September 7) for the premiere of his new movie Burnt Orange Heresy. Jagger portrays art dealer Joseph Cassidy in the Giuseppe Capotondi-directed title, his first notable film role since The Man from Elysian Fields (2001).

Speaking at the event, Jagger explained (via The Hollywood Reporter): “We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place – that were just about adequate – have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out.

“The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

The singer’s message came after a number of young climate change activists protested near to the festival. They called on people to take action by spray-painting “Listen to your children” on the red carpet, along with the slogan “Make the red carpet green”. “I am so glad that people feel so strongly about that that they want to protest,” Jagger said of the group. “I’m absolutely behind that. I’m glad they’re doing that because they’re the ones who are going to inherit the planet.” Referencing the current political upheaval in the UK, Jagger criticised PM Johnson for provoking division among citizens and lying to the public.