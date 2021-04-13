Listen to Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl’s surprise new single ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have joined forces for a new collaborative single, ‘Eazy Sleazy’ – you can listen to it below.

The surprise track from the Foo Fighters and The Rolling Stones frontmen was shared on YouTube this afternoon (April 13), having been penned by Jagger during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Jagger provides vocals and plays guitar on the infectious rock team-up, with Grohl performing drums, guitar and bass.

‘Eazy Sleazy’ finds Jagger reference “zoom calls”, being “home in these prison walls”, fake applause and a “TikTok stupid dance”, while looking ahead to life post-COVID and the “garden of earthly delights” awaiting.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger explained. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him – hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’.”

Grohl added: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

Foo Fighters appeared as Mick Jagger’s backing band during a Saturday Night Live wrap party back in 2012, with Grohl recalling the “amazing” experience of performing together years later in 2017.

“And then the party starts and we see him and we’re like, ‘Pleeeease, Mick Jagger,’ and he came up and did ‘Bitch’ and it was amazing,” he remembered. “He was so on it and the audience was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ and we just go straight into ‘Miss You’ to make sure he doesn’t leave the stage and it was nuts because you don’t realize how Mick – he’s super cool. He’s a great guy.”

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, released their 10th album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ back in February – check out NME‘s four-star review here.