Mick Jagger is launching his own line of harmonicas

Mick Jagger has announced plans to release his own limited-edition line of harmonicas.

In a statement, The Rolling Stones’ frontman called his new collaboration with whynow Music and Lee Oskar as “fantastic news”, adding that “hopefully some of them will get into the hands of young harmonica players who turn out to be the legends of the future”.

He continued: “I started to learn the harmonica after hearing the greats of the blues such as Little Walter and Sonny Boy Williamson. Since then I’ve played harmonica on so many tracks and at countless gigs over the years.”

Jagger’s excitement was echoed by Oskar, who said that he was “thrilled” to be working with the iconic frontman.

Oskar added: “When I started Lee Oskar Harmonicas with Tombo in 1983, it was my dream to create harmonicas that would not only exceed my standards but also be embraced by other music professionals. It is a dream come true that someone with Mick Jagger’s success and level of artistry chooses our harmonica system. I am honoured to be a part of this very special collaboration.”

Jagger’s signature harmonica will cost £49.99 ($60) and is available to pre-order here. They will ship on February 8.

The harmonicas, which are limited to 2,500 units, come in 10 major diatonic keys (C, D, E sharp, E, F, F flat, G, A sharp, A and B sharp), and each will ship with a custom Mick Jagger-branded case.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards confirmed that “new music is on its way”. He’d previously said that he “hoped” the band would have new material recorded by the end of 2022, and that touring drummer Steve Jordan would be on hand to help the band finish their new album.

Jordan started playing with the Stones following the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August of 2021. Meanwhile, Ronnie Wood, said last October that the Stones’ new album would be released this summer, and feature some of Watts’ drumming work via archival recordings.

In the meantime, fans of the Stones can now access the rock icons’ full music catalogue on TikTok, with the band launching their own account earlier in January. It comes ahead of their ‘GRRR Live!’ album, from their 50th anniversary tour in 2012, which will be released on February 10.