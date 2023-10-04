Mick Jagger launches ‘Edition Two’ signature harmonica

Mick Jagger has announced the expansion of his harmonica line with the launch of the second range titled ‘Edition Two’.

The rock icon announced his limited edition line of harmonicas in collaboration with whynow Music and Lee Oskar at the beginning of this year, with the collection selling out in a little over a month. Now, the Rolling Stones frontman has shared ‘Edition Two’, a red harp that features the Mick Jagger logo in black.

Speaking of the collaboration in a press release, Jagger said: “I was blown away by the response to our first range of harmonicas! I hope everyone has enjoyed playing their harps, and that more people are falling in love with my favourite instrument.”

He continued: “With artists like Little Nas X and Kendrick Lamar using it in their music today, I’m confident that the harmonica will be gracing stages around the world for a long time to come.”

The instrument has been described as “meticulously designed harmonica that faithfully replicates the exact specifications used by Mick Jagger throughout his iconic career,” offering fans the opportunity to replicate “that unmistakable Jagger blues sound.”

Just like the original, the harmonica will come in a Jagger-branded case. Fans have the opportunity to purchase one of them at the price of £59 each or a box set that comes with three harmonicas in diatonic keys of C, A and G at £300. Only 300 are available, and they come in a vegan leather case, with a hand-numbered printed art card.

Fans can visit Jagger’s official webstore to purchase the harmonicas or visit any Lee Oskar stores to purchase in person.

The singer has also released a limited edition t-shirt to go along with the harps which are available exclusively on his website.

Elsewhere, the legendary band announced their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The LP marks The Rolling Stones’ first collection of original music in 18 years. It will feature Paul McCartney, Elton John and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. The record’s lead single, ‘Angry’, arrived earlier this month.

In other news, Jagger recently recalled working with Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones‘ new single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’.

“She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing [in] quite that style before. Not exactly,” the frontman said of the pop star’s contribution.

“We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

He also explained in an interview how Beatles icon McCartney came to be on the album.

“We suggested he played on this punk tune,” he said. “I didn’t know how it was gonna work out, but he really rocked it and he loved doing it. He said, ‘It’s great playing with a band! Really enjoyable playing with a band’.”