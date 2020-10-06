Mick Jagger named among UK’s most dangerous celebrities to search for online

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger has been named among the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

According to cyber-security firm McAfee, the iconic singer joins the likes of Idris Elba and Ricky Gervais as the most likely names to send you down an online rabbit hole that could put you at risk of malware and viruses.

TV host Graham Norton came top in this year’s poll, closely followed by Gervais and actor Tom Hardy.

Jagger took the fifth spot, with the rest of the list featuring the likes of Ruth Jones, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Mary Berry.

McAfee’s Raj Samani said: “We know that online criminals use consumers’ fascination with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices.

“So it’s no surprise that we’ve seen one of the UK’s most-loved national treasures topping the list, with hackers exploiting his popularity. Consumers are searching the web for free online entertainment now more than ever.”

He added: “As cybercriminals continue to implement deceptive practices such as fake sites claiming to offer free content, it is crucial that fans stay vigilant about protecting their digital lives and think twice before clicking.”

McAfee conducted its research by searching for the celebrities whose names most commonly appeared alongside search phrases such as ‘torrent’, ‘free mp3’, ‘nudes’ or ‘pirated download’.

Last year’s list featured the likes of Billie Eilish, but she has dropped off the rankings in 2020.

Last month, The Rolling Stones broke a UK chart record after becoming the first band in UK chart history to hit the top of the charts with an album across six different decades. They secured the achievement for their reissue of 1973’s ‘Goats Head Soup’.