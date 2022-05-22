Mick Jagger on comparisons to Harry Styles: “He doesn’t have a voice like mine”

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has opened up about comparisons of himself to Harry Styles.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Jagger says he considers resemblance comparisons between him and Styles to have been “superficial”. Styles has frequently been compared to the Stones frontman over the years and was once rumoured to be playing Jagger in an upcoming biopic of his life.

Responding to the comparisons, Jagger said: “I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” he said.

Advertisement

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger opened up about losing Charlie Watts.

The longtime Rolling Stones drummer died at the age of 80 last August prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond.

agger said: “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show. But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too.

“I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend.

Advertisement

“In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie. He’d always be the last one down. I’d go: ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are about to embark on a UK and European tour.

You can find any remaining tickets for The Rolling Stones’ UK and European tour here, and see their upcoming live dates below.

June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden