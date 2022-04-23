Mick Jagger has praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly, saying that the pair bring “life” to a new generation of rock music.

Speaking to Swedish radio station P4 recently, the Rolling Stones frontman explained (via The Independent): “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.”

He continued: “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger, 78, shut down the possibility of retiring following the Stones’ UK and European 60th anniversary tour which is due to kick off in June.

“I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” he said. “I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.”

Jagger went on: “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

Speaking to NME back in 2019, Yungblud namechecked the legendary Stones singer while talking about his ambitions for the future.

“I’m not arsed about being about for 10 minutes, have a hit song, get a fucking mansion, do too many drugs and kill myself,” he explained. “I want to be reaching people like that and doing this until I look like Mick Jagger. He’s still sexy as fuck!”

Advertisement

You can see the full schedule for The Rolling Stones’ forthcoming UK and European tour below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

JUNE

1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN