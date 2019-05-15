Who knew he was a techno fan?

Mick Jagger has assured fans he’s back to full health by sharing a video of himself dancing in recent rehearsals – check out the clip below.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 75, underwent heart valve replacement surgery at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital in early April, forcing the legendary band to postpone a number of live dates. Shortly afterwards, he thanked fans for their support and posted an image of himself back on his feet.

After bandmate Ronnie Wood said that he was “doing well” following the operation, Jagger has now posted a new video online – proving he’s back to his usual self.

In the clip, uploaded to his official Twitter earlier today (May 15), the singer is seen on energetic form as he throws shapes to The Wombats‘ ‘Techno Fan’. Much to fans’ delight, Jagger struts, sidesteps, and kicks his legs to the 2011 single in front of a rehearsal room mirror.

“Nobody more badass and timeless. Period,” said one viewer. Another added: “Breaking: Mick Jagger is actually Benjamin Button.”

The Wombats later responded to the nod, tweeting: “Life made”. Hailing the choice of tune, a fan of the band commented: “I never knew Mick Jagger was a techno fan.”

The post comes after an update regarding The Rolling Stones’ postponed dates. In a tweet last week (May 10), the group thanked fans for their patience, while promising that there will be an “announcement in the coming days.”

Speaking of Jagger’s recovery, Ronnie Wood said last month: “Sally [Humphreys, Wood’s wife] and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith [Richards] and Patti [Hansen], and we sent him videos of us playing and singing ‘get well’ songs on the guitar. [Jagger] was amused and impressed!”

Wood added: “He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s feeling great.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have announced a deluxe reissue of ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’. It is due to arrive June 7 in the US and June 28 in the UK.