Mick Jagger returns to the stage for the first time since heart surgery

Return of the Mick
Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger has returned to the stage for the first time since undergoing heart surgery.
Posting on Instagram, the rock icon shared a photo of himself as his bandmates prepare for their concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field this evening (June 21).
“Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow #stonesnofilter,” Jagger wrote on Instagram.
The photo saw Jagger smiling to the empty stadium, preparing for the thousands of fans arriving to fill the stadium.
In a separate video, Mick could be seen strutting along the stage while playing an electric guitar.
It comes after Jagger confirmed that he is fighting fit after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.
The Rolling Stones icon went under the knife in March to replace a faulty heart valve, forcing the band to shelve a string of North American tour dates.
Jagger also proved that he’s back to full health by posting a video that showed him dancing to The Wombats’ ‘Techno Fan’ in a recent rehearsal.
Earlier this month, the band also released footage of their reissued ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ – which sees them performing ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during the 1968 recording.
The Stones will continue to tour North America across the summer.