Mick Jagger says he’s “feeling pretty good” in first interview since heart surgery

Mick Jagger has confirmed that he’s fighting fit after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.

The Rolling Stones icon went under the knife in March this year to replace a faulty heart valve, forcing the band to shelve a string of North American tour dates.

With the rescheduled shows now only weeks away, Jagger says the Stones are now in the midst of rehearsals for their return to the stage.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Jagger told Toronto’s Q107 in his first interview since the surgery.

“Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band.”

As for those rehearsals, Jagger says that the band recently rehearsed the 1976 rarity ‘Memory Motel’, although their upcoming shows are expected to be crowd-pleasing affairs.

“The favorite ones people like to hear are, you know, ‘Paint it Black, ‘Honky Tonk [Women]’ and ‘Satisfaction’ and things like that,” said Jagger.

“We don’t always necessarily do all of them. We sometimes drop one or two, but there’s maybe ten favorites. I don’t know how people would feel if you didn’t do any of them. I think people would say, ‘Oh, that’s a bit unfortunate, I came to hear this.’” At the same time, he says “We usually have a [fan] vote song. We usually throw a couple different things in. There might be a few.”

This comes after Jagger proved that he’s back to full health by posting a video that showed him dancing to The Wombats’ ‘Techno Fan’ in a recent rehearsal.

Last week, the band also released footage of their reissued ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ – which sees them performing ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during the 1968 recording.