Mick Jagger says he’s looking forward to America “free of harsh words” after Trump defeat

Mick Jagger has said he is looking forward to an America that is “free of harsh words and name calling” after Donald Trump lost the US election.

The sitting president was defeated by Democratic challenger Joe Biden following last week’s vote. Biden will be inaugurated into the White House, alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on January 20, 2021.

Adding his voice to the countless famous faces who celebrated Biden’s victory, Jagger wrote on Twitter: “I’m so looking forward to coming back to an America free of harsh words and name calling and be amongst people who I know have common ground and harmony. It’s a challenge but it can be done!”

Jagger’s endorsement of Biden comes after he criticised Trump in a new teaser of a forthcoming song.

The music icon attacks Trump’s constant use of Twitter in the new teaser, which was titled ‘Pride Before A Fall’.

In the new clip, which sees Jagger performing in a recording studio, he sings: “I see the preening, it’s overweening, over eating, too much tweeting, and when my back is turned somebody will Push you off the wall. And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall.”

The Rolling Stones previously served the US President with multiple cease and desist directives after he began playing their songs including ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at events on his 2016 presidential campaign.

It was subsequently claimed that Trump adhered to the order, instead choosing to close his rallies with The Village People’s ‘YMCA’.

In September last year, Jagger also accused Trump of underplaying the seriousness of climate change.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place – that were just about adequate – have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said.

“The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”