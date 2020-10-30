The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger has taken aim at US President Donald Trump in a new teaser of a forthcoming song.

The music icon criticises Trump’s constant use of Twitter in the new teaser, which was titled ‘Pride Before A Fall’.

In the new clip, which sees Jagger performing in a recording studio, he sings: “I see the preening, it’s overweening, over eating, too much tweeting, and when my back is turned somebody will Push you off the wall. And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall.”

Advertisement

The searing jab at Trump comes after The Stones warned Donald Trump earlier this year to stop using their music at his rallies and events or face a lawsuit.

The band have already served the US President with multiple cease and desist directives after he began playing their songs including ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at events on his 2016 presidential campaign.

It was subsequently claimed that Trump adhered to the order, instead choosing to close his rallies with The Village People’s ‘YMCA’.

In September last year, Jagger also accused Trump of underplaying the seriousness of climate change.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place – that were just about adequate – have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said.

Advertisement

“The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

Trump will go head-to-head with Joe Biden in the US election next week. He is currently trailing behind the Democratic candidate in the national polls.