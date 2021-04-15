Mick Jagger to sell ‘Easy Sleazy’ NFT to raise funds for independent venues

Mick Jagger has announced that he is selling an art piece built around his new solo track ‘Eazy Sleazy’ as an NFT (non-fungible token) to raise funds for beleaguered independent music venues.

The surprise track from the Rolling Stones frontman sees him collaborating with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl and was shared on YouTube earlier this week (April 13), having been penned by Jagger during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Jagger has now teamed up with 3D artist Olivia Latta, aka Extraweg, for the audio-visual NFT.

There's a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg – proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters – find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

The 1-1 piece features a 30-second loop of ‘Eazy Sleazy’ and went live for a 24-hour auction earlier this afternoon (April 15).

Funds from the sale will be split between the UK’s Music Venue Trust, which has been instrumental in securing the future of threatened venues in the pandemic, and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which was founded last year to support independent music venues in the United States.

A cut of proceeds will also be donated to environmental causes.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism,” Jagger previously explained of ‘Easy Sleazy’.

“Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him – hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’.”

An NFT, as NME‘s Mark Beaumont explained recently, is a form of cryptocurrency asset. Most cryptocurrencies are fungible (or ‘spendable’) tokens; you can exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or spend them on goods where they’re accepted.

“Non-fungible tokens act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles,” he wrote.