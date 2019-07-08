Mick Jagger trolls Donald Trump during Rolling Stones show for “airports” gaffe

The frontman made the jibe during the band's gig at Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium last night

Mick Jagger made a dig at President Donald Trump for his recent “airports” gaffe during The Rolling Stones‘ gig in Massachusetts last night (July 7).

Trump raised more than a few eyebrows last week when he claimed during his recent Independence Day speech on Thursday (July 4) that the Continental Army “manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports” during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770-80s. Critics were quick to point out his historical airport-related error, which Trump later blamed on his teleprompter.

Jagger referenced the gaffe during the Stones’ show at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts last night. During the show, the frontman told the audience that he hoped they’d enjoyed this year’s Independence Day celebrations, adding that it was a “touchy holiday for us Brits.”

“In fact, the President made a very good point in his speech the other night,” he continued in deadpan style (via Rolling Stone). “He said, ‘If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us.’”

The Stones have previously locked horns with Trump after he used their songs ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Start Me Up’ during his rallies, prompting the band to issue a statement saying they had not granted him permission to do so.

Last week, The Rolling Stones covered ‘Mercy Mercy’ for the first time in over 50 years during a show on their current US tour.