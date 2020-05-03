Mick Jagger, Will Smith, Jack Black and more for India coronavirus relief concert

A host of musicians and celebrities will join forces for a coronavirus relief concert to be broadcast in India tonight (May 3).

The four-hour iFor India concert begins at 7.30pm IST (3pm BST), and features some of India’s most high-profile figures including cricket captain Virat Kohli, acclaimed composer A.R. Rahman, and actors Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, actor-musicians Jack Black and Will Smith, Bryan Adams, and Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas. His fellow Jonas brother Joe will also appear with his wife Sophie Turner.

Watch the iFor India concert on Sunday 03 May 7:30pm IST on Facebook /facebookappindia #iforindia #socialforgood pic.twitter.com/y03l1lDI1r — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 1, 2020

The concert will be broadcast on Facebook, and was organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar to raise money for 100 groups providing food and other essential services in India.

According to The Guardian, organisers said the concert is planned as a tribute to “those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from”.

All of India’s 1.3 billion people have been in lockdown since March 25, with the majority of restrictions expected to last until at least May 17.

As of today (May 3) the country has reported just under 40,000 coronavirus cases and 1,323 deaths.

The iFor India gig follows a number of benefit concerts to have taken place in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The most prominent has been the ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert organised by Lady Gaga, which featured Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones and raised $127 million.