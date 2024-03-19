Midge Ure announces 2024 UK ‘Catalogue: The Hits’ tour

Midge Ure has announced details of a 2024 UK headline tour – you can find all the details below.

The soloist and former Ultravox frontman is due to head out on the road with his ‘Catalogue: The Hits’ trek later this year. He’ll play tracks from his extensive career at the forthcoming shows.

“I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love,” Ure said in a statement.

“This ‘Catalogue’ tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past but perform some of the most requested favourites. Revisiting these moments from my musical life is something I am really looking forward to sharing.”

The tour will include a concert at the London Palladium as well as stop-offs in Bournemouth, Oxford, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham, Hull, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and other locations throughout November and December.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 22) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Midge Ure’s 2024 UK headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

15 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

17 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

18 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

19 – London, London Palladium

22 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

23 – Oxford, New Theatre

24 – Cardiff, New Theatre

25 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

27 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

29 – Guildford, G Live

30 – Sheffield, City Hall

DECEMBER

01 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

03 – Hull, City Hall

04 – Gateshead, Glasshouse International Centre For Music – Sage 1

05 – Scarborough, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa

07 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Auditorium

08 – Leeds, Grand Theatre

09 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

12 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

13 – Perth, Concert Hall

14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

18 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Ure will also play the ’80s-themed festivals Rewind Festival Scotland and Rewind Festival North this summer.

Last year, Ure sold his catalogue of music rights to investment company MusicBird in a bid to “take the songs to new audiences”.

In other news, Live Aid – which Midge Ure organised alongside Bob Geldof – has been made into a musical that is currently being staged at The Old Vic Theatre in London.