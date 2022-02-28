Midnight Oil announce London show as part of ‘Resist’ tour

Midnight Oil have announced a London show as part of their ‘Resist’ tour, which kicked off at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia last week.

The tour, which is reported to be the band’s last, sees them playing dates Australia in February, March and April, before heading to New Zealand in May.

UK, European and North American dates have now been added to the schedule, with the band playing the Camden Roundhouse on July 9. Other dates in Europe include Berlin (July 4), Leipzig (July 6) and Paris (July 12). See the full schedule below.

The Australian band have been performing together since the late 1970s, but had previously gone on hiatus in 2002 before reforming in 2016.

According to a press release, all members of the band “remain open” to working together and recording new music in the future, as well as uniting to support causes that they believe in, but this will be the last time they tour.

Wonderful to play on Wiradjuri land for the people of Orange and the Central West. W’gong and Rod Laver shows over coming weeks are sold out. Limited tickets remain for Mt Duneed and Rutherglen – https://t.co/mTNkXhuPaw. North American and European pre-sales start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cHxtNnvfuI — Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband) February 28, 2022

‘Resist’, Midnight Oil’s 13th studio album, was released earlier this month, featuring songs the band recorded with their late bassist Bones Hillman, who passed away the same week their 2020 album ‘The Makarrata Project’ was released.

The album’s lead single, ‘Rising Seas’, was released in October 2021 and takes aim at government inaction on climate change.

In January, the band announced a number of opening acts that would be joining them on tour, including Amyl And The Sniffers, Jack River and Emily Wurramara. Support acts for the UK, European and North American dates are still to be confirmed.

Tickets for the London show will be on general sale at 10am on March 4. Find tickets here.

Midnight Oil’s ‘Resist’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver, BC

Saturday 4 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Tuesday 7 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

Friday 10 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Monday 13 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

Thursday 16 – Roadrunner, Boston, MA

Sunday 19 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY

Wednesday 22 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday 25 – The Theatre at National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

JULY

Monday 4 – Berlin Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

Wednesday 6 – Leipzig Parkbühne, Leipzig, Germany

Saturday 9 – Camden Roundhouse, London, UK

Tuesday 12 – L’Olympia, Paris, France