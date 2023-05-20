Midnight Sun festival cancelled with just a week to go

Scotland’s Midnight Sun festival has been cancelled just a week before it was set to begin.

The festival was due to take place from May 25-27 at Lew’s Castle in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis and be headlined by Primal Scream.

However, festival director Iain MacArthur said in a statement that a combination of poor ticket sales and lack of infrastructure meant that cancelling was unavoidable.

“We are heartbroken to announce that due to circumstances out with our control, we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Midnight Sun Weekender.

“Rising costs and limited availability on festival infrastructure, as well as the cost of living crisis having an impact on ticket sales means that we are not in the position to deliver the event that we had hoped to bring to our beautiful island.”

We are heartbroken to announce that due to circumstances outwith our control, we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Midnight Sun Weekender Festival – due to take place on 25th – 27th May in Stornoway. Full statement – https://t.co/bm75oyC3la pic.twitter.com/MoprbuJGjr — Midnight Sun Weekender Stornoway (@msweekendersy) May 17, 2023

He added: “As organisers, we have tried everything we can to overcome the challenges we have faced to stage this event, however it has become impossible for us to move forward. We are deeply disappointed to confirm this news, especially at this late stage and would like to reassure our customers that anyone who has purchased tickets will be able to claim a refund.

“We deeply regret the impact this cancellation will have on the local retail and hospitality sector and the economic impact overall to Stornoway but would like to thank the Safety Advisory Group, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Stornoway Trust, Breedon Hebrides, Stornoway Port Authority, Scottish, Scottish Water and Woody’s Express for all their support to us over recent weeks and months.”

Other artists set to play the festival included The Pretenders and Ocean Colour Scene.

The first ever edition of the festival was promised to be “the UK’s most idyllic music event this summer” and “a weekender fit for all ages and the first major rock and pop event to grace the island”.