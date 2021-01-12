Mighty Hoopla announce new date for their 2021 festival

The Mighty Hoopla have announced a new date for their 2021 festival.

The annual one-day London event, which takes place in Brockwell Park in the capital, had been scheduled to return in June following the cancellation of its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have announced today (January 12) that the Mighty Hoopla 2021 will instead go ahead on September 4.

Festival organisers say that it was a “decision taken [by] the production team following vaccine roll-out timing reviews and rapid testing”, and that they have “been given the go-ahead by Lambeth Council for the later date, allowing a Mighty Hoopla the way it should be – all singing, all dancing”.

An “exciting line-up announcement combining the winning Hoopla nostalgia and new formula” is expected to be made soon.

Organisers added that they will continue to “review guidance issued relating to Covid-19 and will ensure every necessary safety measure will be in place for guests to safely attend the event”. A document containing the full Covid-19 mitigation measures for the Mighty Hoopla 2021 will be made available at a later date.

Tickets for the Mighty Hoopla 2021 are going back on sale on January 25. You can find out more about tickets and the festival itself by heading here.

Any tickets that have already been purchased with the ‘rollover’ option will be valid on September 4, although any ticketholders who cannot make the new date will be able to get a full refund.

NHS staff will also be offered free tickets to the festival, with the Mighty Hoopla set to increase their allocation “to say a heartfelt thanks for their brave, incredible efforts during this crisis and all year around”.

Last week a group of MPs and over 100 music industry voices put their names to an open letter calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to provide a better “safety net” for music festivals to prevent them from being lost forever.