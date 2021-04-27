Mighty Hoopla announce seaside ‘Weekender’ event for 2022

The Mighty Hoopla has announced a seaside-based ‘Weekender’ event for 2022.

The “three-night extravaganza”, which is being organised by the same team behind the annual one-day London event, is set to take place at Butlins, Bognor Regis from January 28-31, 2022.

Attendees will be treated to a range of club nights throughout the ‘Weekender’, with the likes of Sink The Pink, Guilty Pleasures, Savage Disco and The Grand Presents… all hosting events.

A “live, pop star-filled line-up” is set to be announced soon, while organisers are also promising themed pool parties, 90s raves, a House Gospel Choir Revue, “power ballad brunches”, costume parlours, secret discos, late-night film screenings, bingo, comedy nights and more.

Mighty Hoopla Weekender 💦 On sale 9am Friday 30th April! Gather your best party pals and head to https://t.co/IwxKdL36ep for all the info 💛 pic.twitter.com/Ak4XKaOCPw — Mighty Hoopla (@mightyhoopla) April 27, 2021

Tickets for the Mighty Hoopla Weekender 2022 go on sale on Thursday (April 29) at 9am from here.

Recalling the first Mighty Hoopla event in 2016, the festival’s Johnno Burgess said in a statement: “Our weekender event at Butlins in Bognor Regis is still talked about with a fervent passion by all who attended and the resort gives us the opportunity to stage late night performances across the venues and day time fun in the theatres, cinemas and swimming pools.

“Our amazing audience all stay on site with us for the whole weekend too. Don’t forget your toothbrush!”

The Mighty Hoopla’s annual London festival will take place this year on September 4 in Brockwell Park. Cheryl, Eve and Becky Hill are among the leading names on this year’s line-up.