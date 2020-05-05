Migos celebrate Cinco de Mayo with new single ‘Taco Tuesday’

Migos have released a brand new single titled ‘Taco Tuesday’ in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The song features a voice sample of NBA legend LeBron James, who is well-known for using the term on his Instagram stories.

Listen to ‘Taco Tuesday’ below:

The song was initially teased by Quavo a few days ago on his Instagram page, shortly after it was leaked online.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced a “quarantine mixtape” on Twitter, which would serve as an appetiser for the trio’s forthcoming studio album, ‘Culture III’. So far, neither project holds a confirmed release date.

In March, Quavo spoke to Billboard about ‘Culture III’, indicating that its launch date was delayed. “Of course, the business has slowed down because we perform in front of masses of people,” he said.

“Dropping music and all that, it’s at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work.”

The original context for LeBron James’ voice clip was filmed over a year ago and can be found in the video below. In the clip, the 16-time NBA All-Star and his family can be heard voicing their enthusiasm for the LeBron-branded occasion.

