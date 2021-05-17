Migos confirm release date for new album ‘Culture III’

Migos have confirmed the release date for ‘Culture III’.

Posting on Instagram today (May 17), the group shared a picture of a press release from ‘Quality Control Music’ that revealed the news.

“Atlanta, GA (May 17 2021) – The following statement was released today by the Migos through their label Quality Control Music…in response to questions about Culture III”

The press release then contained a quote from Migos which said “June 11th. We’re back.”

‘Culture III’ was confirmed earlier this year as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Culture II’, with Migos sharing a lengthy trailer announcing the album. According to a tweet from Quavo, the album reached the mixing stage in April after being recorded last year.

“We [have] been having time to bond with each other and time to spend [apart], because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said in January’s announcement trailer.

“We [have] got relationships, and we [are] growing.”

Quavo had previously said ‘Culture III’ would arrive sometime between February and March, but no album ultimately materialised. The album had already been delayed from its expected arrival date last year due to the pandemic.

Last week (May 14) Migos shared a video for their latest single, ‘Straightenin’.

The track was announced on the group’s social media with the hashtag #Culture3, indicating that it’s lifted from their upcoming album.

The song arrived with a music video, which finds Migos surrounded by their friends and luxury cars. “Turn a pandemic into a bandemic / You know that’s the shit that we on,” Quavo raps, clutching bundles of cash.

Last month, Migos were also announced as a headlining act – along with Future and Skepta – for this year’s Wireless Festival, which is scheduled for September at Crystal Palace Park.