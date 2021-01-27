Migos drop further hint of new music as they celebrate ‘Culture II’ anniversary

Migos have once again teased the prospect of new music as the group celebrated the anniversary of their last studio album together, ‘Culture II’, yesterday (January 26).

The trio have been promising the third instalment in the ‘Culture’ album series since the release of ‘Culture II’ back in January 2018. Their anticipated fourth studio album didn’t materialise in 2020, however, while Quavo confirmed back in May that Migos’ next studio project wouldn’t be titled ‘Culture III’.

Quavo did, on the other hand, promise last month that Migos were “done with the album” but were “just waiting on 2021 so everything can crank up”.

Advertisement

“We don’t wanna drop it right now,” the rapper told The ETCs podcast. “We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.”

In an Instagram post yesterday, Migos toasted to the three-year anniversary of ‘Culture II’ and thanked their “fans and everyone on our team that helped us get to where we are today”.

The post also made reference to new Migos music, adding: “New Music OTW [on the way] So Stay Tuned!”

Last year saw Migos drop a number of stand-alone singles, including ‘Need It’ with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ and the Young Thug and Travis Scott-featuring ‘Give No Fxk’.

Advertisement

Back in October, Quavo signalled that Migos had settled their differences with their label Quality Control after a dispute arose between the two parties earlier in 2020.