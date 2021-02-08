Migos follow 50 Cent and more in playing packed Super Bowl show in Florida

Migos have become the latest act to play controversial Super Bowl live shows in Florida this weekend.

Yesterday (February 7), the band toasted the headline game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs by playing to a packed and maskless crowd in Tampa.

They follow the likes of 50 Cent and Steve Aoki, who both played gigs with no social distancing in the state over the weekend.

Last night, Migos and Moneybagg both played gigs in Florida, with footage showing no social distancing and limited mask-wearing in the crowds.

See footage of the shows below.

The Migos having a concert in Tampa pic.twitter.com/A1EDGsA34U — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 6, 2021

In the wake of 50 Cent’s show in an airport hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida, the city’s mayor Rick Kriseman called the gig “stupid”.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” he said in a statement. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

Since the pandemic hit last March, a whole host of shows have taken place across the United States that violated coronavirus restrictions.

Back in August, thousands gathered at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota for a Smash Mouth concert. Following the show, researchers from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University published a study which investigated whether the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was an example of a “superspreader” event.

The academics concluded that the Sturgis Rally added an estimated 263,708 cases of coronavirus — which equates to 19% of the total number of US cases between August 2 and September 2 — to the US total number of cases.