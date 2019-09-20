Migos, Halsey and A$AP Ferg are among the performers on Rihanna's lingerie launch

Rihanna’s new fashion special The Savage x Fenty Show has launched on Amazon Prime – with a stellar list of guest performers.

Among the acts playing on the show are Migos, Halsey, DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Tierra Whack, Fat Joe and Fabolous.

The show launched Rihanna’s latest lingerie range. Among the models on the catwalk at the New York Fashion Week event were Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, 21 Savage, Laverne Cox, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Christian Combs, Slick Woods and Joan Smalls.

Speaking about Amazon Prime streaming the show, Rihanna said: “I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage X Fenty Show this year. We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said: “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun. The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat.”

The New York event came after Rihanna staged a Fenty brand launch in South Korea this week (September 18). K-Pop singer Jennie Pink of BLACKPINK was at the show, with fans now keen on a collaboration between the two.

Rihanna has yet to reveal any firm details of new music to follow 2016’s album ‘Anti’. She told Interview in June that she couldn’t wait to release her next album, saying: “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I’m not going to put it out until it’s complete.

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”