Migos pull out of 2022 Governors Ball, Lil Wayne announced as replacement

Migos have pulled out of their scheduled performance at the 2022 Governors Ball festival, further fuelling rumours that the trio may be disbanding.

Organisers for the New York City festival – which is being held this weekend (June 10-12) at Queens’ Citi Field stadium – announced the line-up shuffle this morning (June 8), tweeting that Migos would no longer appear “due to circumstances out of [their] control”. The group themselves are yet to make a statement on their exit from the bill.

Lil Wayne was later announced to replace Migos’ set on Friday evening (June 10). He’ll appear alongside the likes of Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow and Black Pumas. Halsey, Flume and Roddy Ricch will still lead Saturday’s line-up (June 11), while J. Cole, Playboi Carti and Glass Animals lead Sunday’s (June 12). View the festival’s announcement below:

Rumours of Migos’ breakup started last month, when members Quavo and Takeoff launched their new project, Unc And Phew. Following the release of their debut single ‘Hotel Lobby’, Migos bandmate Offset – as well as his wife, Cardi B – unfollowed both of them on social media.

Migos had appeared together live, however, at a number of events earlier this year – including Kanye West‘s ‘Donda Experience’ in Miami in February, and as part of DJ Khaled‘s NBA All-Star performance in Cleveland that same month.

Migos’ most recent album together was last year’s ‘Culture III’, which came after all three members had taken time out for solo albums. In a four-star review, NME said the record saw Migos “successfully pick up from where they left off” with 2018’s ‘Culture II’, and that the “latest chapter in the trio’s career certainly seems unlikely to be overlooked by the masses who have embraced the group for the best part of a decade”.

Last month, Quavo was announced to star in a new action thriller film called Takeover. The film is being helmed by Quality Films and Trioscope, with Greg Jonkajtys directing. Takeover is based on a script by Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart, whose other credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive.

Lil Wayne’s most recent album was 2020’s ‘Funeral’, while two follow-ups – ‘Tha Carter VI’ and ‘I Am Not A Human Being III’ – are reportedly in the works simultaneously. This month will see the rapper return to the UK for his first show there in 14 years, performing an exclusive slot at this year’s Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge.

In recent months, Lil Wayne has also collaborated on new music with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Childish Gambino, The Weeknd and Jack Harlow.