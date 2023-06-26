Migos’ Quavo and Offset perform together for first time since Takeoff’s death at 2023 BET Awards

Migos‘ Quavo and Offset performed together for first time since bandmate Takeoff‘s death at last night’s (June 25) 2023 BET Awards.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was killed on November 1, 2022 in what Houston police said was a “lucrative” game of dice outside a bowling alley at around 2.30am. The police have said that the rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander”. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was 28 years old.

Since then, Offset has got a tattoo in remembrance of his bandmate and Quavo shared a new tribute song called ‘Greatness’.

At last night’s BET Awards, the two surviving members of Migos came together for the first time since Takeoff’s death for a performance of ‘Bad & Boujee’ at the award ceremony.

It comes after Quavo lead a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards back in February.

Watch the performance below.

[VIDEO] Only the #BETAwards can bring Migos back together in a tribute performance of Bad & Boujee for #Takeoff pic.twitter.com/H8jMlnHtwS — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) June 26, 2023

Earlier this year in January, the man charged with the murder of Migos rapper was released from jail after his $1million bond was posted. At the time it was reported that Patrick Clark secured the bond on January 4 following a December 28 hearing that saw Clark’s team arguing that the bond was “excessive”. Clark posted bail after the judge denied his team’s attempts to have the amount lowered to $300,000 despite being able to appeal again.

According to reports, as part of the terms of his bail Clark was told he must remain under house arrest and must wear a GPS monitoring device at all times. He is also not allowed to communicate with anyone connected to the case, including music executive J Prince and Takeoff’s family.