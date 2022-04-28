Migos’ Quavo will star in a new action thriller titled ‘Takeover’

Quavo from Migos will star in an upcoming action thriller film titled Takeover.

As Deadline reports, the film is being helmed by Quality Films and Trioscope, with The Liberator‘s Greg Jonkajtys directing. It’s based on a script by Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart, whose other writing credits include the likes of Die Hard and The Fugitive.

Quavo, who has been slowly been building up his filmography, will star in the film as a parolee named Guy Miller who is attempting to rebuild his life but finds himself drawn into Atlanta’s “takeover” scene – where intersections are blocked off by drivers to perform stunts in. The film will bring together live-action footage and animation.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo said in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Back in 2016, Quavo appeared as himself in an episode of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta. Since then, he’s also featured in episodes of Black-ish and Narcos: Mexico, and stars in Randall Emmett’s forthcoming film Wash Me in the River alongside Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.

Migos released latest album ‘Culture III’ in June of last year, featuring collaborations with the likes of Drake, Cardi B, Future and Justin Bieber along with posthumous appearances from both Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke.

In a four-star review, NME said the album sees Migos “successfully pick up from where they left off” with 2018’s ‘Culture III’, adding that the “latest chapter in the trio’s career certainly seems unlikely to be overlooked by the masses who have embraced the group for the best part of a decade”.

Back in January, Quavo released his first solo single for the year, ‘Shooters Inside My Crib’. The rapper released his debut solo album, ‘Quavo Huncho,’ back in 2018.