Migos rapper Offset to make acting debut on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Migos rapper Offset is to make his acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles.

The rapper will appear in the show’s 11th season as an undercover CIA agent who joins Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J’s characters in a bid to save a special agent who is being held captive, TMZ reports.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the show, LL Cool J explained how Offset joined the show after he first approached him about making a cameo.

“Offset and I, we’ve been talking on and off,” LL Cool J explains in the clip.

“He kinda came to me and was like, ‘Yo, I’d like to be involved with it.’

“One thing led to another and they [producers] did their process, went through their thing, and here we are.”

Praising Offset’s performance, he said: “When you’re [a] rap artist, they think you’re gonna play a gangster or you’re gonna play a thug… and he’s completely away from all of that… He’s completely breaking type, which I think is great.”

Offset said of the role: “I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me.

“I was studying it because I wanted to make sure I could fill the whole role. I’m doing all my own stunts!”

His bandmate Quavo recently made an appearance on Narcos: Mexico.