Migos have said they helped elevate trap on a global scale, adding that they feel they don’t always get credited for their work and influence.

The Atlanta rap trio – Takeoff, Quavo and Offset – told NME in this week’s cover story that they sometimes still feel like underdogs despite claiming to have brought trap into the music festival circuit and to have pioneered the ‘triplet flow’ rap technique.

“We graduated the trap,” Offset said of the multi-Platinum selling group who, in our writer’s words “slayed” Coachella Festival in 2018. “It was there but we took it on a global scale. We talk about cooking dope in front of 80,000 people. When we started doing festivals, there wasn’t much hip-hop. There were more crossover hip-hop artists but we brought trap to those people, and it created opportunities for the next generation to do that.”

Elsewhere, Takeoff spoke of the group wanting “respect” from the music world following the band’s success, which includes two Platinum albums and 11 Platinum and 12 Gold singles, as they mark the recent release of their new album ‘Culture III‘.

Offset said he attributes their success to “blood, sweat and tears”.

He added: “It’s always been a part of our story that we show up with the goods and prove you wrong. That’s been our narrative from then, and we’ve been good with that. It always leaves room for improvement.”

“It’s a blessing to be ahead of the curve,” said Quavo. “We always want to prove ourselves because we don’t do much talking. We don’t run around saying that we’re the best and ain’t nobody better than us; we like to work. We put in the practice and the time, and sometimes we don’t get credited for it. We feel some type of way behind that when we feel miscredited.”

Migos’ ‘Culture III‘, the third and presumed final instalment in their ‘Culture’ album trilogy, is out now via Capitol, Motown Records, and Quality Control Music.