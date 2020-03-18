Migos to pay $30k settlement in Fyre Festival lawsuit

Migos are set to pay a $30,000 (£25,945) settlement in an ongoing Fyre Festival case.

Last year, Gregory Messer, the bankruptcy trustee for the festival whose founder was imprisoned for fraud, began targeting artists and influencers on the grounds that they aided in defrauding investors.

Messer’s lawsuits name dozens of acts or influencers who were paid to perform at or promote the festival. Fyre made headlines across the world in 2017 after its inaugural event in The Bahamas was cancelled following a series of serious organisational and logistical problems.

The Blast reports that Migos, who were paid $100,000 to play the event and as such were named in the case, have now agreed to pay $30,000 to settle their legal drama. “The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the ‘Settlement Payment’), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant,” a court document reportedly reads.

Other artists who were booked for the festival include Pusha-T, Tyga, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Skepta, Rae Sremmurd, and over two dozen others were slated to perform.

Messer’s goal is to recoup the losses made by Fyre’s creditors and investors during the organisational and booking period. Some of the lawsuits are also aiming to recover money from artists who didn’t turn up to the event. The suit against talent agency CAA, for example, alleges that Blink-182 had been paid $500,000 to perform at Fyre before they announced their last-minute decision to cancel their set.

“The band has retained those funds,” the suit alleges. “In its cancellation tweet, the band did not disclose to its fans and others any of the problems that it was having with Fyre Festival and its management, or that the Festival appeared to be in serious trouble.”

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence for his fraudulent crimes. Ja Rule, who partnered with McFarland for the festival, was cleared of any wrongdoings.