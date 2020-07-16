Migos to sue lawyer who “robbed and cheated [them] out of millions of dollars”

Migos are suing their lawyer Damien Granderson, who they claim “robbed and cheated [them] out of millions of dollars,” a new report states.

Granderson began working with Migos in 2014, the year after the band signed a deal with label Quality Control Music.

As The Hollywood Reporter state, Migos say in the lawsuit that they and their lawyers were never aware that Granderson ever worked with Quality Control.

“From the commencement of his representation of Migos, Granderson plotted and schemed to betray his clients so he could take care of himself and QCM, regardless of the consequences and ramifications to Migos,” the lawsuit, which you can read in full below (via The Hollywood Reporter), states.

In the lawsuit, Migos say that Granderson delayed the release of the band’s 2017 album ‘Culture’ after he “orchestrated a legal dispute with 300 Entertainment in an attempt to facilitate a move to a different record label, Capitol Records.”

It continues: “Granderson later exacerbated the harm he caused to Migos by negotiating a 2018 amendment to the exclusive label agreement between QCM and Capitol Records.

“That amendment triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

“If not for Granderson delaying the release of Culture, Migos would have been able to earn additional revenue from touring and merchandising during the group’s forced hiatus,” the lawsuit continues. It also goes on to claim that Granderson was practicing law in California without a licence for five years.

Granderson has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Pierre Thomas, CEO of Quality Control, has responded to the lawsuit, writing on Instagram: “It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us.

“We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music.”

Thomas added: “I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices.”