Migos unveil ‘Culture III’ tracklist featuring Drake, Juice WRLD, Cardi B and more

Migos have revealed the full tracklist for their long-awaited third album, ‘Culture III’, ahead of its release this Friday (June 11).

In addition to the previously released singles ‘Straightenin’ and ‘Need It’ (the latter of which sporting a guest spot from NBA Youngboy), the 19-track LP features a slate of heavyweight collaborators, including Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future and Justin Bieber.

The album also includes two posthumous features, with Juice WRLD appearing on the track ‘Antisocial’, and Pop Smoke on ‘Light It Up’.

‘Culture III’ comes over three years after the release of Migos’ January 2018 album, ’Culture II’, which NME called “a lush, chaotic patchwork that pops with primary colours” in a four-star review.

According to member Quavo, the record was initially slated for release in the first quarter of 2021, following a trailer release in January. Though it didn’t materialise then, the Atlanta trio shared a snippet of a new, untitled track in March, and in April confirmed the album was finished and being mixed.

Earlier this month, Offset opened up about what fans could expect from ‘Culture III’, telling Billboard: “This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that. We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created.”

Each of Migos’ three members released their debut solo albums in the time since ‘Culture II’ was released – Quavo led the fray with ‘Quavo Huncho’ in October of 2018, followed by Takeoff’s ‘The Last Rocket’ that November, and Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ the following February.

Migos will take cuts from ‘Culture III’ to the stage later this year; the trio were recently announced for London’s Wireless festival this September, co-headlining alongside Future and Skepta.